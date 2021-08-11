The Michaud Creek wildfire merged with the Renata Creek wildfire, now at 13,600 hectares

Photo: BCWS

The Michaud Creek fire burning near Edgewood has merged with the Renata Creek wildfire to have now burned 13,600 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service says firefighters, heavy equipment and aircraft have continued establishing and reinforcing control lines on the north end of the wildfire, along the Johnson Creek drainage to Bear Paw Lake.

The objective of these control lines is to protect the community of Edgewood.

Crews, heavy equipment and aircraft continue to construct new control lines in the south-southeast side.

Firefighters have finished a guard in preparation for the ignition operation planned for Thursday if weather conditions allow.

The purpose of the ignition is to reinforce previously constructed guards and help establish further control lines to help protect the community of Renata, says BCWS.

Smoke and smoke columns will be visible to surrounding communities and from Highway 6.

There are 55 firefighters, two helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the lightning-caused fire.