Conservation officers patrol Stanley Park after 5-year-old attacked

Photo: BCCOS

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating reports that a five-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in Stanley park Tuesday evening.

The boy, out with his family at Prospect Point, night was bitten on the leg by a lunging coyote.

A post on the BCCOS Facebook page indicates, "during a family walk at Prospect Point at approx. 9:30 p.m., the boy was running ahead when a coyote lunged and bit him on the leg. His parents chased the coyote away."

The boy was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

"We recognize and understand the public is concerned about these incidents. We are also concerned about the behaviour of coyotes in Stanley Park. No one wants to see anyone injured by a coyote, especially a child, and we are thankful he is recovering," states the BCCOS.

Conservation officers continue to urge the public to stay out of Stanley Park and if you do ignore that request you are asked to use an abundance of caution.

Conservation officers are patrolling Stanley Park today.

"The BCCOS continues to work with wildlife biologists, park rangers, area organizations and the municipality to consider all options to address and reduce coyote conflicts."

There has been a large rash of coyote attacks in Stanley Park over the past two years.