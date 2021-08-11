Progress made on the north side of Octopus Creek wildfire near Fauquier

Photo: BCWS

The Octopus Creek wildfire burning near Fauquier has grown to an estimated 20,232 hectares in size.

The rain showers over the weekend offered a slight bit of relief for the out-of-control blaze, however, a lack of significant precipitation means forest fuels remain dry.

In an update on Tuesday, BC Wildfire says until the fire experiences substantial precipitation, the potential to return to volatile burning conditions remains.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has an evacuation alert in effect in the vicinity of this wildfire.

Due to the improved visibility on Monday, water bombers were able to assist firefighters, skimming out of Arrow Lake. The CL215 water bombers need eight miles of visibility to be able to work safely, says BCWS.

Crews continued to make progress on the north side of the fire, reinforcing control lines to protect the community of Fauquier.

Firefighters continue to assess this area for ignition opportunities to create and strengthen control lines when conditions allow. Crews continue working on control lines, and planned ignition opportunities on the east side of the fire, near Koch Creek.

There are 14 firefighters, one helicopter and three pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the lightning-caused fire.