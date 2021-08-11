Faculty pens letter asking for mandatory masks at UBC this fall

Photo: CTV News

The University of British Columbia faculty association has sent a letter to UBC president Santa Ono and the chair of the board of governors asking for more robust safety measures for students this fall.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that faculty association president Alan Robinson wrote the group believes in a "robustly precautionary approach."

As Castanet has reported there is currently no mandatory mask or vaccine policy in place for UBC.

“We, therefore, call upon UBC to adopt an indoor mask mandate in all its spaces and a vaccine mandate for all its employees and students (subject to the normal legal exemptions) in advance of the September reopening," Robinson wrote. "This course of action will not only do the most to alleviate well-founded anxiety but will also allow the most secure planning of teaching and research activities."

CTV News Vancouver reports that senior director of media relations at the university, Kurt Heinrich, says the the university has worked on safety plans that have been vetted by WorkSafe BC and the province.

“The university is also working closely with regional public health authorities to deliver vaccinations on campus, to expand rapid antigen testing on campus, and to test and ensure robust and industry-standard ventilation in learning spaces," Heinrich said.

As of the present time, post-secondary institutions in B.C. are not mandating masks or vaccination policies.

Other large Canadian Institutions like the University of Ottawa have made vaccinations mandatory for all students, faculty, and staff.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver