Vancouver police warn of over 100% increase in sexual assaults this month

Photo: VPD

Vancouver police are warning the public about a significant increase in reported sexual assaults across the city.

Since July 1 of this year, there have been eight incidents related to the Granville Entertainment District, the Vancouver Police Department stated in a recent release. The incidents range from unwanted groping to forced sexual intercourse. In July alone, there have been 16 reported stranger sexual assaults throughout Vancouver, compared to 10 in July of 2020 and seven in July of 2019.

“We have seen a 129 per cent increase in stranger sexual assaults reported to us in July alone when compared to July of 2019,” says Constable Tania Visintin, VPD. “In particular, there has been a 167 per cent increase in sexual assaults related to the Granville Entertainment District when compared to the three-year average for the month of July. This is obviously very concerning.”

In addition to investigating the files, the Vancouver Police are re-launching the “Hands off!” campaign on social media that was first launched in 2019. The campaign is meant to bring awareness to unwanted sexual touching and informs potential offenders that groping is a crime.

“We know that offences against a person, specifically sexual offences, are vastly underreported,” adds Visintin. “Our officers are very alive to the sensitivity around these types of files and will do anything they can to uphold the integrity of the survivor.”

To report a sexual assault, or any other crime, please call 9-1-1 or non-emergency.