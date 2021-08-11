Thermal imaging at Three Valley Lake fire used to locate hot spots, keep fire away from highway

Photo: BCWS

Thermal imaging has been used to locate hot spots at the Three Valley Lake wildfire burning 18 km from Revelstoke near Highway 1.

Crews will be working today on the west side of the fire, establishing a hose-lay to help contain the fire from moving west near the highway.

A thermal imaging scan was completed on Aug. 10 along the south and west sides of the fire, nearest to the highway.

The scan will provide location information for hot spot targets that crews will also action today, Aug. 11.

Helicopters are available to bucket if required to minimize potential impact to Highway 1. Since Aug. 8, there has has been lower fire behaviour observed on this fire.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Highway 1 and the Three Valley Gap tourist area. Motorists travelling on this highway are being asked to not slow down or stop.

Much of this fire is burning is steep and unworkable ground that is unsafe for firefighters to work on. BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor the fire and helicopters will be sent to bucket if required and conditions allow.

The demobilization of structural protection systems was completed Aug. 7 from all structures nearby.

The evacuation order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, for the property on the northwest corner of the lake has been downgraded to an evacuation alert. The existing evacuation alert for the Three Valley Lake area including the Three Valley Lake Chateau & Ghost Town, remains in place.