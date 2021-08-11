Preparations underway for dangerous temperatures, especially on South Coast

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control Heat map for B.C.

B.C. officials are preparing for another heatwave in our province as temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to high 30's C this week.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that health officials don't plan to escalate their response from a standard heat warning to an “extreme heat alert” even though some of the criteria have been reached.

The “Level 2” extreme heat alert has only been issued once before, but that was earlier this summer as a heat dome swept over the province, leaving 569 people dead as a result of the intense heat.

"We've been meeting as a health authority with several partners -- municipal partners as well as Environment and Climate Change Canada -- and right now it is sitting at a heat warning," explained Fraser Health public health officer, Dr. Arielle Zbar.

“We keep monitoring and if we need to adjust upwards, then we'll be working with Environment Canada.”

Health officials warn that high temperatures, especially when combined with high humidity, can make some people extremely sick, while others may die as a result.

B.C.’s top coroner expects to make a formal report and recommendations to government on avoiding a future tragedy several months from now.

Chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe tells CTV News Vancouver that while the BC Coroners Service has been involved in training exercises for mass casualty, they had never imagined a scenario where lives would be lost due to extreme heat.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver