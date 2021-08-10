BC announces 395 new coronavirus cases; 187 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 395 new coronavirus cases, including 187 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 153,313, although just 3,284 cases remain active. Of the active cases, 71 individuals are in hospital and 23 are in intensive care.

As of Monday, the most recent data available from the BCCDC, there are 27 people hospitalized in the Interior Health region with COVID-19, 10 of whom are in the ICU.

There were no new deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 82.1% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.6% received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

100 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 619

61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 430

187 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 1,893

15 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 111

31 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 218