Drones hamper firefighting efforts at Lytton area wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service says firefighting activities have been hampered recently by illegal drones in airspace over fires part of the Lytton complex.

The use of drones near wildfires is illegal and dangerous, as it interferes with air support.

In the past several days, multiple drones have been spotted around the Lytton Creek Complex which includes McKay Creek, Lytton Creek, George Road, and the Mowhokam Creek wildfires.

Anyone found flying a drone that interferes with fire control could face a fine of $100,000 or jail time. To report a drone or any aircraft illegally in the airspace over forest fires, you’re being asked to call the RCMP or report it to Crimestoppers.

The area around an active wildfire in BC has an automatic airspace restriction of five nautical miles around and up to 3,000 feet vertically.

The presence of any aircraft within the airspace can slow down or completely shut down firefighting from the sky due to the safety concerns it poses, and it can also impact ground operations, which can delay or halt overall fire suppression operations entirely.

Drones also caused problems for fire crews in the Shuswap over the weekend.

The McKay Creek fire is 32,610 hectares, the Lytton Creek fire is just over 51,000 hectares, while the George Road fire is at 1,531 hectares and the Mowhowam Creek fire is 3,853 hectares in size.

Several evacuation alerts and orders have been issued in relation to the fires.