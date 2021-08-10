'People aren't getting answers': MLA calls for better leadership on BC's wildfires

Photo: Don Tryon / Monte Lake BC Facebook

Southern Interior MLAs, whose constituents have suffered some devastating losses due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire, are looking for answers.

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart says he, along with Todd Stone (Kamloops-South Thompson), Jackie Taggert (Fraser-Nicola), Greg Kyllo (Shuswap) and Harwinder Sandhu (Vernon-Monashee) need answers from the government.

"We are having a discussion about some of the things we need to get answers for, for the people that have lost property, and lost structures," Stewart told Castanet News.

"There's a lot of unanswered questions that people aren't getting answers to."

Some of those questions pertain to rebuilding, but also to how the fire has been been fought and the resources made available.

"This fire is so big and complex that I think BC Wildfire Service needs to look at improved communications with the public on all front. Issues around Westshore and Westside are different than those in Monte Lake," says Stewart, referring to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

"A lot of people are asking, why aren't they hitting it hard, why isn't every resource that is qualified being utilized.

"I think people are looking for real leadership from the BC Wildfire Service. They can't just have a media availability because it's on so many fronts and there are so many jurisdictions involved."

While the bottom line is protecting people's property, livestock, and lives, Stewart says he feels the public is "fed up," with some of the arbitrary decisions being made.

Stewart reminds people the budget to fight these fires is unlimited and completely open-ended.

Like COVID, he says the government is spending money it doesn't want to, but adds, "don't nickel and dime us."

"Go in and protect the farms, the people in Paxton Valley, Monte Lake. Give these people a fighting chance."