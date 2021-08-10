Man injured in Northern BC bear attack

Photo: The Canadian Press

A bear attack near Fraser Lake sent one man to hospital on Sunday.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service Sgt. Eamon McArthur said the man was hiking in a semi-rural area on the west coast of Fraser Lake, near Stellako, when he encountered two black bears. One of the bears attacked him, leaving the man with serious injuries.

Nearby residents provided first aid to the man, until an ambulance was able to take him to hospital.

“He is now recovering from his injuries,” McArthur said.

The incident is under investigation, but two bears were removed from the area, he said.

McArthur urged all hikers and residents to be bear smart, and carry noise makers and bear bangers or bear spray to protect themselves.

If anyone encounters an aggressive bear, they should call 1-877-952-7277 to report in the incident as soon as possible, McArthur said.