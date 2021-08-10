First Nations plan announcement on North Vancouver residential school

Photo: CTV News

An announcement is expected Tuesday morning in regards to a former residential school in North Vancouver.

The Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations are preparing to make about St. Paul’s Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1958 and was run by the Catholic church.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting the Squamish Nation did not specify what it would be announced but said that “the nature of this topic is deeply traumatizing for many members of our community.”

The announcement is expected to pertain to children who are believed to have died at residential schools.

Many of the bodies were found using ground-penetrating radar to analyze the area around the former school sites.

More coming...

-with files from CTV News Vancouver