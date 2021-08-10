Environment Canada issues special weather statement for heat and smoke

Photo: Larry Layden

Environment Canada has issued not one but two special weather statements for the Thompson-Okanagan Tuesday morning.

The first special weather statement concerns the rising temperatures expected as a ridge of high pressure brings rising temperatures forecast to arrive at the end of this week. Daytime temperatures near or above 35 degrees are expected with overnight minimum temperatures near or above 18 degrees. The time frame of the hottest weather is Thursday to Saturday.

The second special weather statement concerns an expected return to the smoke.

Environment Canada indicates smoke build-up in these regions may affect the high-temperature forecasts.

Many regions of southern B.C. are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

While conditions across the region have improved, expect areas near fires to continue to be impacted by smoke.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Along with smoke individuals are advised to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.