Crown lawyers to argue against stay of proceedings in Meng's extradition case

Photo: The Canadian Press Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, arrives at B.C. Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Canada's attorney general are expected to argue against a stay of proceedings in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Today's arguments are expected to be the last before the actual extradition hearing in Meng's case begins in the B.C. Supreme Court later this week.

Lawyers for the chief financial officer have argued that tossing out the case is the only appropriate remedy for the list of abuses they claim she has suffered since her arrest in 2018.

The alleged abuses range from political interference by then-U.S. president Donald Trump to intentionally poor note-taking by Canadian police and border officers, but Crown lawyers have denied any misconduct occurred.

Meng is wanted in the United States on bank fraud charges that both she and Huawei deny.

Her extradition hearing is set to wrap up by Aug. 20.