Coroner investigates after man dies after falling into the Columbia River

Photo: Google Street View

A 39-year-old Golden B.C. man died last week after he crashed his bicycle while riding across the Kicking Horse Drive bridge, landing in the Columbia River.



The incident happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Friday.



RCMP were called after receiving a report that there had been an accident on the bridge.



"Despite the life saving efforts of first responders, the Golden, B.C. man died after falling into the Columbia River," says RCMP Sgt. Betty Watson.



Watson says, “the RCMP immediately engaged the Golden Search and Rescue unit, who was able to retrieve the 39-year-old man from the river and commence CPR. He was transported to the local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where he was later pronounced deceased.”



The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating the circumstances around the man’s death. He will not be identified.



Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death.