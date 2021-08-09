BC announces 1,079 new coronavirus cases; 587 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 1,079 new coronavirus cases, including 587 in the Interior Health region, over the past three days.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 152,918, although just 3,036 cases are active. Of the active cases, 68 individuals are in hospital and 20 are in intensive care.

The most recent data from the BCCDC shows there are 19 people hospitalized in the Interior Health region, 11 of whom are in the ICU.

The new cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

Aug. 6-7: 422 new cases

Aug. 7-8: 364 new cases

Aug. 8-9: 293 new cases

There were five new deaths reported over the weekend, for a total of 1,777. Four of the deaths occurred in the Interior Health region.

As of Monday, 82.0% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.3% have received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

258 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 586

142 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 387

587 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 1,755

30 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 108

62 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 188