Delta border crossing reopens to non-essential American travellers

After 17 months, double-vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents are allowed back into Canada for non-essential travel.

Eligible travellers must live in the U.S. and 14 days must have passed since receiving a full Health Canada-approved vaccine.

There is one exception to the rule.

Those travelling from the tiny town of Point Roberts don't need to be fully vaccinated, provided they stay in neighbouring Canadian communities.

The easing of border restrictions comes as Point Roberts is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to enter Canada. Vaccination details can be uploaded through an online web portal or the ArriveCAN app.

A recent labour dispute between the federal government and Canadian border agents was threatening delays but the issue has since been resolved.

While wait times were substantial at South Surrey's Peace Arch border crossing when restrictions were lifted on August 9, Delta's Boundary Bay crossing was relatively quiet.

Several dozen cars crossed into Canada throughout the morning, as some U.S. citizens were simply looking to do some shopping.

"I'm going to get some fish...and chicken feed," mentioned a pair of American citizens. A Point Roberts-based orthodontist said he was visiting Tsawwassen for car maintenance.

Meanwhile, Canadians are still not allowed to cross the U.S. land border unless it’s for essential reasons.