Senior woman struck and killed by Blue Bus in West Vancouver

Photo: North Shore News files

Multiple agencies are investigating the death of a West Vancouver pedestrian killed in a collision with a West Vancouver Blue Bus.

The incident happened on July 30, according to Sgt. Paul Faris, patrol supervisor for the West Vancouver Police Department. Just before 9:30 p.m., a 60-year-old woman was crossing Marine Drive at 25th Street, along with family members, when the driver of an eastbound bus struck her in the crosswalk.

“She was transported to Vancouver General Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries,” Faris said.

Faris could not say what stage of its cycle the traffic light was in at the time. The bus, which was not in service at the time of the crash, was towed for inspection by the province’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement unit. The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in to investigate the fatal collision. The BC Coroners Service will also file a report on the death.

There were no eyewitnesses to the crash, Faris said, although officers did canvas the area for surveillance footage, and the bus would have had multiple cameras on it. The footage from those is now with ICARS.

In a statement, District of West Vancouver spokeswoman Donna Powers said the municipality is treating the incident seriously.

“Any loss of life in our community is very distressing and our thoughts are with everyone affected. As this is an active police investigation, the district staff have no details about the incident at this time.”