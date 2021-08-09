Crews making good progress on July Mountain wildfire off Coquihalla

Photo: Contributed July Mountain fire on Friday evening

The BC Wildfire Service has made good headway on the July Mountain wildfire burning on both sides of the Coquihalla north of Hope.

The Ministry of Transportation did another assessment of Highway 5 on Saturday and declared it safe for travel, said BCWS.

"We did receive variable precipitation over the weekend which definitely helped fire behaviour," fire information officer Charlene Mortenson told Castanet on Monday.

Mortensen says crews are working on building a guard around the northern flank of the fire, "their objective is to complete the fireguard today."

As of Monday, there are 40 firefighting personnel with air support and heavy equipment on the ground. The fire is 6,306 hectares in size, "so far so good," Mortensen says.

Some evacuation alerts were rescinded for nearby properties by the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Saturday.