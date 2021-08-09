Mounties looking for paddle boarder who fell into BC lake

Photo: CTV News

RCMP continue to search for a paddle boarder who fell into Alice Lake in Squamish on Sunday.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that a man was on the lake with family and friends Sunday morning when he fell into the water and he did not resurface.

The RCMP dive team, search and rescue, and fire crews were all on scene to help locate the missing man.

"We are utilizing all the resources we have available to find this man and bring him back to and support his family and friends," Cpl. Angela Kermer said in the news release.

-with files from CTV New Vancouver