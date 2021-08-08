B.C. Better Business Bureau is warning of online shopping scams

Photo: CTV News

B.C. Better Business Bureau is warning of potential online shopping scams as families start their back-to-school shopping.

The agency says it has received close to 400 complaints from people who were scammed while shopping online since the January 2021.

“With many consumers likely to start browsing and shopping online for school supplies in the next few weeks, there is concern that these reports could increase, along with the dollar amounts lost to scammers,” wrote a statement from the bureau.

B.C. Better Business Bureau Karla Laird of the says to pay attention to what company a tech gadget is from.

“(If) you stumble into a scammer you could end up losing all of that money that you were hoping to use to get a new device, and end up with nothing,” she said.

“(If) you're just browsing and you're stumbling into ads that are coming up while you're browsing online, and especially ads that are popping up as you scroll through your feed and on social media, we encourage you to be extremely careful on those,” Laird added.

-With files from CTV Vancouver