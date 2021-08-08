An independent COVID-19 modelling group predicting a dramatic spike in daily COVID-19 cases

Photo: CTV News

An independent COVID-19 modelling group made up of researchers from British Columbia universities has released new data predicting a dramatic spike in daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions unless more regional restrictions are imposed.

“This higher transmission rate of the Delta variant is really taking advantage of communities that have lower vaccination rates,” Dr. Sarah Otto, a UBC zoology professor and one of the report’s authors, told CTV Vancouver.

“At this point, we are solidly into the next wave of this pandemic due to Delta.”

According to the model, case counts could exceed 1,000 per day by September.

When asked about the independent modelling on Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reinforced the vaccines effectiveness.

“Even with Delta, we know the vaccines are still very effective against that virus,” she said. "We're seeing a decoupling, a de-linking of hospitalizations."

Throughout the pandemic, hospitalization and ICU numbers have typically climbed shortly after new case spikes – and the modelling group expects to see that happen again.

With the province set to lift most remaining pandemic restrictions as early as Sept. 7, Henry has not ruled out more regional-based restrictions.

“Right now, we’re taking the measures that we need to address the situation that we’re in today,” said Henry. “And we’ll continue to do that. And we’ll continue to tell you as we learn more.”

