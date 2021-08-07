Snake found on a bus escaped from owner's bag and travelled in hiding for six days before slithering out

Photo: Mountain Man Mike's Bus Service

The story behind the snake that hitched a ride on a bus travelling from Vancouver to Kaslo has been discovered, in an update from the transportation company on Saturday.

Mountain Man Mike’s Transportation Service driver and passengers were shocked when the snake slithered out from underneath the seats of the bus on July 31.

The owner has since been identified and the snake, Cream Corn is a 7/8 year old male corn snake. He entered the bus in the owner's luggage on the trip from Kaslo to Vancouver on July 24.

"At some point the snake escaped the bag, likely hid under a heater and stayed there while he traveled over 3600km in six days. It is believed he came out of hiding the day he was found, July 31, due to the intense heat inside the bus while it was parked in the sun awaiting maintenance," their social media post reads.

"The snake has some health problems and will be seeing a vet. For the time being he will be staying with Mike's family."

Mountain Man Mike's also issued a reminder for all passengers that pets must be registered with the company prior to travel and must travel in pre-approved transportation carriers.

Passengers are not permitted to travel with any live animals in their luggage and there may be a lifetime ban given for breaking the rule.

"There will be increased spot checks on luggage to ensure this will not happen again."