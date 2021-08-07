TNRD issues evacuation alert properties south of Lytton due to Mowhokam Creek fire

Photo: Contributed

Eight new properties south of Lytton in the Fraser Canyon have been placed on evacuation alert.

The properties in the Kanaka Bar area are being threatened by the nearby Mowhokam Creek fire.

The fire is just over 3,800 hectares in size and is being fought by a lone helicopter.

"On August 6, sustained fifty to sixty kilometre winds in the afternoon and into the evening resulted in increased fire behaviour with the fire pushing northwards. A heavy helicopter was on site bucketing water to cool areas of increased fire activity. A K-Max heavy helicopter is on site today continuing with bucketing operations," BCWS said on Saturday.

The list of addresses on alert include:

2730 and 2740 Siwash Rd;

2781 to 3045 Trans-Canada Hwy; and

Along with any other properties within the boundary noted on the attached map.

The full evacuation alert can be found here.