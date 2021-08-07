Some evacuation alerts dropped, Coquihalla highway 'is to remain open' despite July Mountain wildfire

Photo: Contributed July Mountain fire on Friday evening

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Some evacuation alerts have been rescinded for properties in Electoral Area N by the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Saturday.

The July Mountain Wildfire is estimated at 5,669 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service.

The evacuation alert has been rescinded to All Clear for the following properties:

3400 to 3785 Cantlon Rd;

488 to 544 Harlow Moore Dr;

7925 to 8695 Hwy 5A;

9080 to 10884 Hwy 97C;

3485 to 4580 Iron Mountain Rd;

2973 to 5395 Kane Valley Rd;

585 to 720 Mountainview Rd;

4600 Tillery Rd;

1780 and 1800 Veale Rd; and

381 to 609 Wild Rose Dr.

An evacuation alert remains in place for 46 properties addressed as:

1409 to 1485 Boston Bar Trail;

1020 to 2920 Coldwater Rd;

964 to 1627 Covert Pl;

921 and 990 Patchett Rd;

2105 to 2725 Patchett Rd;

2141 to 2461 Peterson Rd;

2060 to 2140 Suttie Rd; and

Other properties are identified on the map below and can be seen on the TNRD website here.

Crews have been able to tie in a cut block on the east flank of the fire into the northeast corner to help protect the fire from moving towards Murray Lake.



The fire saw growth on Friday throughout the night and has jumped across Highway 5. Helicopters responded to this excursion.

Photo: TNRD

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

The provincial government has declared that the Coquihalla Highway “is to remain open” despite a large wildfire burning on both sides of it.

The July Mountain wildfire is now just under 5,700 hectares in size after jumping Highway 5 on Thursday night.

On Friday night, the Thompson Nicola Regional District issued evacuation orders for the Brookemere area due to the growing fire. The blaze, like other fires in the Southern Interior, was being fueled by high winds.

The TNRD also issued an evacuation alert for a large area south of Merritt, including Aspen Grove. The fire is burning about 45 km southwest of Merritt.

“There were crews patrolling the fire throughout the night and reported that the fire did receive some precipitation. BCWS has worked with the Ministry of Transportation, who have declared that Highway 5 is to remain open,” BCWS said Saturday morning.

Crews have been able to tie in a cut block on the east flank of the fire into the northeast corner to help protect the fire from moving towards Murray Lake.

There are 16 firefighters, two helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire. Contract personnel are also assisting.

A travel advisory is in place for Highway 5 through the fire zone, where no stopping is allowed.