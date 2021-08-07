Coquihalla 'is to remain open' despite July Mountain wildfire

Photo: Contributed July Mountain fire on Friday evening

The provincial government has declared that the Coquihalla Highway “is to remain open” despite a large wildfire burning on both sides of it.

The July Mountain wildfire is now just under 5,700 hectares in size after jumping Highway 5 on Thursday night.

On Friday night, the Thompson Nicola Regional District issued evacuation orders for the Brookemere area due to the growing fire. The blaze, like other fires in the Southern Interior, was being fueled by high winds.

The TNRD also issued an evacuation alert for a large area south of Merritt, including Aspen Grove. The fire is burning about 45 km southwest of Merritt.

“There were crews patrolling the fire throughout the night and reported that the fire did receive some precipitation. BCWS has worked with the Ministry of Transportation, who have declared that Highway 5 is to remain open,” BCWS said Saturday morning.

Crews have been able to tie in a cut block on the east flank of the fire into the northeast corner to help protect the fire from moving towards Murray Lake.

There are 16 firefighters, two helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire. Contract personnel are also assisting.

A travel advisory is in place for Highway 5 through the fire zone, where no stopping is allowed.