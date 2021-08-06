Police warn about 'series of gropings' in Vancouver neighbourhood

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver Police ask the public to exercise caution in the Champlain Heights neighbourhood after a series of gropings over the past four months.

Four groping incidents have been reported to police since the beginning of April, explains VPD Cst. Tania Visintin. “All four incidents occurred within a close proximity of each other.”

Between April 9 and Aug.1, the incidents occurred just off Kerr Street between 51st and 55th avenues between 3 and 9 p.m. Reports of the suspect’s age range between 17 to 30 years old. In all cases, however, the suspect was wearing sweatpants and a hooded sweater.

“We don’t want to instill fear, but rather we want the public to be aware of patterns we are noticing and to be vigilant,” adds Visintin.

To report a similar incident or anything suspicious, police ask you call 9-1-1 immediately.