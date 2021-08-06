B.C. had 464 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 464 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in British Columbia, including 275 in the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 151,839, but there are now 2,411 active cases. Active cases have been rapidly rising for weeks, jumping by 345 since Thursday. More than half of B.C.'s active cases, 1,356, are among Interior residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across B.C. dropped by six, to 52, but 24 are now in intensive care. But in the Interior, COVID hospitalizations rose by 11, to 31, with the majority of these in Kelowna.

No new COVID-related deaths were announced Friday, and to date, a total of 1,772 people with COVID-19 have died in B.C. Of these people, 161 have been Interior residents.

Daily vaccination numbers have been recently decreasing, with 28,042 doses being administered in the past 24 hours. But Friday morning, the 7 millionth dose was administered in the province.

As of Friday, 81.8 per cent, or 3,790,394 eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose, while 68.9. per cent, or 3,195,128 people, have received their second dose.

Those who haven't registered to get a vaccine yet can do so here, but pop-up vaccination clinics are operating across the Interior, where preregistration is not required.

Due to the outbreak in the Central Okanagan announced last week, residents in the region can now receive their second dose after 28 days, rather than 49 days in the rest of the province.

There are now six active COVID-19 outbreaks at Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre, West Kelowna's Brookhaven Care Centre, Cranbrook's Kootenay Street Village, Nelson Jubilee Manor and Maple Ridge's Holyrood Manor.