White Rock Lake fire continues to be province's top priority

Following a devastating night in the Monte Lake area, the White Rock Lake wildfire continues to be the province's top priority.

During a press conference Friday, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said the Monte Lake area was “devastated” by the massive fire overnight, although the full extent of the damage remains unclear. More evacuation orders have been recently put in place for hundreds of nearby properties.

“They reflect the tremendous growth and fire behaviour seen so far on this incident, which have been beyond all our experts' projections,” Farnworth said.

“While it's too early and dangerous to do any assessments, witnesses are reporting there have been structure losses in some areas.”

Farnworth noted the safety of fire crews and others are of paramount concern.

“With the extreme fire danger we are facing, despite all efforts, decisions may need to be made to move crews out of harm's way,” he said.

And he didn't mince words when it came to reports of residents in the area refusing to leave when under an evacuation order.

“This fire is aggressive and escape routes can be quickly compromised or cut off completely,” Farnworth said.

“Staying behind in an evacuated area not only risks your own life and the lives of your family, but it also risks the lives of the responders tasked with fighting the fire. No property is worth risking lives.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Katrine Conroy said B.C. is now on the “frontlines of climate change history.”

This fire season is now the third devastating season in just five years, but Conroy called 2021 “one of the most challenging [fire seasons] we've ever experienced.”

There are currently 303 active fires burning across the province, with 136 starting in the past week alone.

“We are just halfway through [the fire season] and we have to remember that,” Conroy said. “We all must work together to ensure that we continue to do what's needed in this province.”

