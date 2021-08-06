A group of B.C. officials, including Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Katrine Conroy will provide an update on the provincial wildfire response Friday.
BC
Officials provide an update on B.C.'s wildfire situation
B.C. wildfire update
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Stay calm, stay safeVernon - 12:49 pm
- More evac alerts liftedNk'Mip Creek wildfire - 12:44 pm
- B.C. wildfire updateBC - 12:25 pm
- Freshslice launches lawsuitBC - 12:18 pm
- Tremont Creek fire growsSavona - 12:15 pm
© 2021 Castanet.net