Marinas anxiously await return of American boaters

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Scuba divers stand at an empty slip at Victoria International Marina off the Songhees waterfront in March

The border opens Monday for vaccinated Americans travelling by land and air, but not for pleasure boaters — at least for now.

The Canada Border Services Agency says travel restrictions remain in place for U.S. vessels crossing the international boundary. There has been no indication from the federal government of when the waters will open — even as local marinas are posting welcomes to Americans for early next week.

“There’s a lot of confusion,” said Bill Wilson, the Nanaimo-based president of the Council of B.C. Yacht Clubs, which represents 50 member clubs.

Craig Norris, general manager of the Victoria International Marina off the Songhees waterfront, said he expects a decision on reopening the marine border as early as today, possibly Monday. “I’m holding my breath, and so are so many boaters in Alaska who want to stop on their way back through,” Norris said Thursday.

He said there is a “massive pent-up demand” from American boaters.

Norris, a member of advisory bodies that include Pacific Northwest sailing groups, marinas and yacht yards, said “all of us are asking the same question … when?”

“This is the cruising ground for boats … It’s not Puget Sound, it’s here and up the B.C. coast,” said Norris. “The end of the road for many Americans has been Roche Harbour [in the San Juan Islands].”

Lori McLaren, a spokeswoman for the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, said the authority has received several calls over the past week from American boaters hoping to moor at its docks in the Inner Harbour and Wharf Street, but has declined reservations pending approvals and guidelines from the federal government.

McLaren said bookings are likely to start Sept. 1, after a U.S. reopening plan is laid out.

U.S. boaters represent a “very important” source of revenue for the authority, said McLaren. “And it has a domino effect for our many commercial clients at Fisherman’s Wharf, like the ­restaurants and the whale watchers.”

Van Isle Marina in Sidney, one of the largest in the province, rolled out a red-carpet message on its website announcing the border reopening on Monday: “Welcome back neighbours, friends, family & boaters! We are excited to announce the border will reopen to U.S. citizens & U.S. residents on August 9 …. We look forward to welcoming you and accommodating your late-summer boating adventures.”

Van Isle did not immediately return calls for comment.

The marina has had several U.S. boats on its docks over the past year for repair or storage.

It’s possible those Americans could cross by land or air and clear customs and then go sailing.

Americans cleared for land and air crossings must be double-vaccinated, pass a pre-entry COVID screening test and submit information electronically through the online portal ­ArriveCAN before entering Canada.

The U.S. still hasn’t said when it will open its borders to Canadians, or what potential requirements might be. The Biden administration said July 18 it was extending a ban on non-essential travel to the country at least until Aug. 21.

That’s left vehicle and passenger ferries like the Coho from Port Angeles and Clipper from Seattle in a state of limbo. Both are major economic drivers for tourism here. If the green light is given on both sides of the border by Aug. 21, both companies said they wouldn’t be able to start sailings until Labour Day at the earliest. In a typical year, the Clipper and Coho deliver 750,000 visitors who book 800 to 1,400 room nights per month, said Tourism Victoria.

Norris said he’s been hearing concerns from American boaters about their ability to get home if they visit Canada. “Because that isn’t really known right now,” said Norris.

As it stands, only essential travel by American vessels is allowed in Canadian waters. That’s meant no sightseeing, touring or fishing. Pleasure craft transiting through to Alaska can stop for fuel and supplies, but must have a direct route and report to border officials if their boats land on Canadian soil.

Wilson said Canadian boaters have been concerned over the past year and half about the number of American sailors in Canadian waters because most of the B.C. coast is remote and health services are scarce.

Meanwhile, Victoria International Marina is playing host to the Music By the Sea Rendezvous Aug. 17 to 22 at its clubhouse, with tickets limited to 60, and organizers are hoping some American yacht owners will be here to enjoy it, said Norris. He added the marina received two requests to host wedding receptions from Americans this week.