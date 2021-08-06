New evacuation orders, alerts issued for fire burning off Coquihalla

Photo: Contributed July Mountain fire on Friday evening

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued new evacuation orders and alerts for the July Mountain wildfire, burning just off the Coquihalla Highway.

An evacuation order impacts 93 properties in the area, including Brookmere and the bottom of Kane Valley Road. A full list of impacted addresses and a map is here.

A separate alert has been issued for 144 properties south of Merritt, including Glenwalker and Aspen Grove. Details on that alert are here.

An interactive map of evacuation alerts and orders in the TNRD is here .

The July Mountain fire has now grown to just under 5,700 hectares.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has provided a new size update for a large fire burning on both sides of the Coquihalla Highway.

The July Mountain wildfire is now believed to be 4,390 hectares in size.

“Crews have been able to tie in a cut block on the east flank of the fire into the northeast corner to help protect the fire from moving towards Murray Lake,” BCWS said Friday.

“Crews will continue to work on the northeast corner of the fire today while four helicopters support the ground crews.”

Helicopters are also responding to the second fire now burning on the east side of Highway 5.

ORIGINAL 10:05 a.m.

The July Mountain wildfire has jumped the Coquihalla Highway.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has confirmed they are now also dealing with fire on both sides of Highway 5 near Coldwater River Provincial.

The July Mountain fire is still classified as 2,000 hectares in size, although that size estimate will likely be updated later today. The second fire on the east side of the highway is estimated at two hectares.

The fire was pushed by high winds on Thursday night, causing the fire to flare up visibly on DriveBC webcams on Larson Hill. But in some good news, rain appears to be moving through the area.

Four helicopters are now attacking the fire, alongside heavy equipment and 16 ground firefighters.

The highway remains open at this time with a travel advisory in place.

“Expect low visibility due to smoke. No stopping on the highway,” the advisory states.