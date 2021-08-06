July Mountain wildfire jumps Coquihalla Highway

Photo: Contributed July Mountain fire on Thursday evening

The July Mountain wildfire has jumped the Coquihalla Highway.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has confirmed they are now also dealing with fire on both sides of Highway 5 near Coldwater River Provincial.

The July Mountain fire is still classified as 2,000 hectares in size, although that size estimate will likely be updated later today. The second fire on the east side of the highway is estimated at two hectares.

The fire was pushed by high winds on Thursday night, causing the fire to flare up visibly on DriveBC webcams on Larson Hill. But in some good news, rain appears to be moving through the area.

Four helicopters are now attacking the fire, alongside heavy equipment and 16 ground firefighters.

The highway remains open at this time with a travel advisory in place.

“Expect low visibility due to smoke. No stopping on the highway,” the advisory states.