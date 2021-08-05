Here are the top 10 travel destinations BC residents are searching for

Photo: pixabay

Where is the first place you want to visit outside of Canada?

While the federal government hasn't given Canadians the green light to enjoy recreational travel outside of the country just yet, many locals are dreaming of the places they'll visit once it's safe.

Google Canada has released search trends around what Canucks with the travel bug are searching for this summer. The trends revealed that British Columbians are looking to take their first trip internationally.

When it comes to travelling locally or abroad, search interest for both international and domestic travel is starting to climb, with a steady uptick starting in June. In fact, Canadian search interest in international travel hasn’t been this high since April 2004.

The most-searched-for destination by locals was the United States followed by Mexico in second. Italy was the third most sought-after county, while the United Kingdom placed fourth.

Japan rounded out the top five for most searched for counties.

Have a look at the top 10 most-searched-for countries from B.C.

Domestic Travel

When it came to domestic travel, Canadians searched for trips to Toronto most often. Vancouver followed in second, with Calgary in third. Montreal was the fourth most searched for destination and Niagara Falls rounded out the top five.

Have a look at the most searched Canadian cities that Canadians are searching for.

Toronto

Vancouver

Calgary

Montreal

Niagara Falls

Edmonton

Quebec City

Whistler

Banff

Ottawa

Travel questions

Canadians also searched for a number of questions related to travel over the past month, with the most people asking, "Who can travel to Canada?"

People also wanted to know when locals can travel to the U.S. while others asked where they can travel. Canadians were also curious where they could get a PCR test for travel and what falls under the umbrella of essential travel.

Here are the top travel questions over the past month in Canada.