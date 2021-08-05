B.C. had 402 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry visit a vaccination clinic in Victoria Wednesday.

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in B.C., particularly in the Interior, with 402 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, 234 of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 151,375, but there are now 2,066 active cases. Active cases have been rapidly rising for weeks, jumping by 302 since Wednesday. More than half of B.C.'s active cases, 1,121, are among Interior residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across B.C. rose by three, to 58, and 21 are now in intensive care. Of these, 20 hospitalizations come from the Interior, largely in Kelowna, along with 10 of the ICU patients.

No new COVID-related deaths were announced Thursday, and to date, a total of 1,772 people with COVID-19 have died in B.C. Of these people, 161 have been Interior residents.

Another 33,247 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, during what the province was calling “Walk-in Wednesday.”

As of Thursday, 81.7 per cent, or 3,785,216 eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose, while 68.4. per cent, or 3,172,287 people, have received their second dose.

Those who haven't registered to get a vaccine yet can do so here, but pop-up vaccination clinics are operating across the Interior, where preregistration is not required.

Due to the outbreak in the Central Okanagan announced last week, residents in the region can now receive their second dose after 28 days, rather than 49 days in the rest of the province.

There are now five active COVID-19 outbreaks at Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre, West Kelowna's Brookhaven Care Centre, Nelson Jubilee Manor and Maple Ridge's Holyrood Manor.