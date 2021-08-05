BC Wildfire Service asks Trans-Canada drivers not to stop at Three Valley blaze

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

Motorists travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway are asked to not slow down or stop near the Three Valley Lake wildfire.

Doing so could cause a traffic incident that could impact fire operations, the BC Wildfire Service advises.

The fire is very visible from Highway 1 and the Three Valley Gap tourist area.

The wildfire service is working towards securing the southwest corner of the fire along the highway, to minimize impact on traffic.

Sixteen firefighters are working on the fire, which was last mapped at 500 hectares and remains out of control.

The fire has been showing Rank 1 and 2 behaviour to the south and slightly more aggressive to the north, on top of the ridge, where falling rock has created a safety hazard.

It is burning in very steep terrain that is unsafe for crews to access.

An evacuation alert remains in place for the Three Valley Lake Lodge.

Properties west of the lake on the north side of the highway are under evacuation order.