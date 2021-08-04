New evacuation order issued after McKay Creek fire jumps road

Photo: Squamish-Lillooet RD

A wildfire that started in June has flared back up and has prompted a new evacuation order.

The BC Wildfire Service says there was a significant increase in fire activity on the west flank of the McKay Creek fire and it jumped West Pavilion Road in some locations.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has issued an evacuation order for all addresses on West Pavilion Road. from the southern end to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District border to the North. It also covers Ferry School Road and Gammons Road, plus a number of other properties.

An initial Aatack crew is working to set up a hose-lay while heavy equipment is being used to construct a fire guard on the north flank of the fire, along West Pavilion Road and connecting to Watson Bar Road.

The fire is 11.5 kilometres north of Lillooet and started on June 29.

It’s estimated at 27,811 hectares in size.

A thermal scan was completed on the south and east flanks to identify hotspots and crews are patrolling and mopping up in those areas.