Crews gaining ground on fire near Edgewood in the Kootenays

Photo: BCWS

Good progress is being made on the Michaud Creek fire near Edgewood.

A little rain overnight gave BC Wildfire Service crews a helping hand with the fire, which has burned 8,847 hectares.

“Good progress is being made by firefighters, who continue to work on the control line located to the north of the wildfire. Crews have established pumps and water hose from the lake and continue to work toward the west. The objective is to prevent the fire from growing toward the north/northwest,” the BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday.

The majority of the wildfire has recently been inaccessible to helicopters due to smoke conditions. Planned control lines will be constructed as soon as conditions allow, with heavy equipment and planned ignition where possible.

There are 66 firefighters, 13 pieces of heavy equipment and five helicopters battling the blaze.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has no evacuation orders or alerts for the fire, but an area restriction in the vicinity of this fire is in effect.