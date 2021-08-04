Village of Lytton fire damage estimate comes in at $78 million

Photo: Sydney Chisholm

The devastation from the Lytton fire is still being fully assessed, but the Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates it caused $78 million in insured damage, with roughly 300 claims.

"As we continue to see the increasing impacts of our changing climate, it's clear much more must be done to create a culture of preparedness and build our resiliency to the risks we face," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Western and Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

"We all must do better to prepare for wildfires, floods, heat, hail and windstorms. These perils are having an outsized impact on those most vulnerable and, as a result, we must greatly enhance our efforts to mitigate future change and adapt to the new weather reality we face."

Anyone who has been impacted by the Lytton fire or who has questions about their home or business insurance can call their insurance representative or IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. You can also find out more on the IBC website.