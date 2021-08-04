Little bit of rain helped slow fire near Fauquier, but it is still getting bigger

Photo: BCWS

Firefighters and residents are praying for more rain to help combat the Octopus Creek wildfire.

The out-of-control blaze near Fauquier has burned 18,337 hectares.

The fire received a small amount of moisture overnight and early Wednesday.

“Crews report reduced fire activity on the fire line. In spite of this, conditions can change rapidly, and fire behaviour could increase suddenly,” The BC Wildfire Service says.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

The fire is being actioned by 90 firefighters, five helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment.

“Construction of the north flank line has been very successful. Firefighters and heavy equipment will continue to reinforce the control line built to protect the community of Fauquier from the advancing wildfire,” the BCWS wrote in a Wednesday update.

“A small spot fire was located on the east flank near Mista Peak. It's estimated to be 0.2 ha in size and being actioned by firefighters. Heavy equipment and crews at the east flank on Koch Creek are making good progress establishing control lines in the valley. This line is intended to prevent the wildfire from spreading east into adjacent valleys.”

The fire is slowly moving each day; however, crews and equipment continue to reinforce guards, and heavy equipment is planned to install new guards in areas once priority lines are set.