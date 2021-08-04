BC announces 342 new coronavirus cases, 171 in Interior Health region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 342 new coronavirus cases, 171 of which came within the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 150,973, although just 1,764 remain active. That is a figure, however, that has been growing steadily in recent days.

Of the active cases, 55 people are in hospital, 23 of whom are in the ICU.

The Interior Health region now has 945 active cases, of which there are 14 people hospitalized and seven in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 81.5 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 67.9 per cent have received their second dose.

There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, with the provincial toll remaining at 1,772.

The new/active cases include:

66 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 388

57 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 258

171 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 945

13 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 52

32 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 109