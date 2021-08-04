Fire burning off Coquihalla Highway grows northeast

Photo: BCWS

A large wildfire is still burning just off the Coquihalla Highway.

The July Mountain fire is estimated at 2,000 hectares in size and is several hundred metres away from the highway, although it is not immediately threatening.

“There has been growth on the northeast flank of the fire and air tankers responded yesterday afternoon. Crews have been able to tie in a cut block on the east flank of the fire into the northeast corner to help protect the fire from moving towards Murray Lake,” BCWS said Wednesday.

The new growth on the fire is the first reported by crews in several days.

Firefighters are spending the day working on the northeast edge of the fire with support from two helicopters. There are also 16 crew members on the ground and four pieces of heavy equipment at the fire.

It is believed the fire is lightning-caused. It has resulted in an evacuation order for 25 properties in the Juliet Drive area north of Coldwater River Provincial Park.