Chief Joe Alphonse to receive province's highest honour

Photo: TNG

Chief Joe Alphonse, Tribal Chair of the T?ilhqot’in National Government near Williams Lake, will receive B.C.’s highest honour.

Alphonse is one of 16 people who will be appointed to the Order of British Columbia.

On June 26, 2014, after 25 years of litigation fought by the T?ilhqot’in people, the Supreme Court of Canada declared Aboriginal title for the first time in Canadian history, in the T?ilhqot’in homeland.

This marked a new era of recognition and respect for Indigenous rights and self-determination.

Alphonse would be the first to credit the victory to the sacrifice and bravery of the elders who testified at trial, and to the many who fought in court.

However, the nation says it is fitting that Alphonse receive the honour because of his critical role in advancing the rights and recognition of Indigenous peoples.

Despite various challenges such as the T?ilhqot’in Nation's victory to protect sacred lands and waters at Fish Lake from destruction by open-pit mining, “he has remained dedicated and a driving force behind much of the progress within, not only the T?ilhqot’in Nation, but also with Indigenous rights provincially, nationally and internationally” said TNG vice-chair Otis Guichon.

“He is a good person to have at the negotiation table. He is a warrior for our people and passionate about preserving and protecting our traditional way of life and culture.”

Alphonse also drove efforts to secure exoneration from British Columbia and Canada for T?ilhqot’in War Chiefs who were wrongly executed in 1864.

During the Chilcotin War of 1864 and 1865, six chiefs were tried and hanged while negotiating peace talks with the colonial government. In 2014, the provincial government exonerated them of any wrongdoing. Then in 2018, the federal government followed suit.

The T?ilhqot’in Nation said Alphonse has inspired and empowered Indigenous peoples around the world.

This year, 257 British Columbians were nominated and since its inception, 475 British Columbians have been appointed to the Order of B.C.

"Each one of this year's Order of British Columbia recipients has made tremendous contributions to their communities," said Premier John Horgan.