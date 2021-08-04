Firefighters save dog at scene of Vancouver house fire

Photo: Van Fire Fighters

A house fire can be a deadly situation for a pet, but despite dire circumstances, a seven-month-old black lab will pull through, thanks to the fast action of Vancouver firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 1268 East 60th Avenue Saturday morning.

The first crew that arrived set up to attack the fire and the second went into the basement and found the fire, Assistant Chief Kenny Gemmill says. They were able to knock it down quickly, and found the injured puppy nearby.

"They pulled the puppy out and immediately gave him supplemental oxygen," he says.

The crew had specialized oxygen masks for pets and were able to get it on the motionless dog. A video shared by the firefighters' union on Twitter shows the rescue.

"They worked on the dog for about 45 minutes until the dog owner thought it was in good enough shape to take to the vet," says Gemmill.

Along with smoke inhalation, the young dog was suffering from a badly burned leg. Firefighters cleaned the wound and kept the dog cool with cold water.

While the puppy had a rough 24 hours, Gemmill says the owner let the firefighters know he was pulling through.

"The owner was there to watch and was very thankful," he adds.

No one else was injured in the fire.