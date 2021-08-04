Evacuation order issued overnight for Big Stick wildfire in the Cariboo

Photo: CRD

An evacuation order was issued overnight for properties threatened by the Big Stick wildfire west of Williams Lake.

The order was issued by the Cariboo Regional District at 11 p.m. for 92 parcels near Big Stick Lake. The order covers 17,193 hectares.

Members of the RCMP and other groups were expediting the evacuation, the CRD reports.

Residents should evacuate via Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the fire has burned an estimated 7,045 hectares.

Sustained winds have increased wildfire behaviour on the southern flank of the wildfire, the wildfire service reports.

The fire remains out of control.

Seventy-four personnel, three helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment have been working on the wildfire.