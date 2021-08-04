Evacuation order downgraded at Three Valley Lake wildfire

Photo: SEP

Photo: SEP

A wildfire evacuation order for the Three Valley Lake area was rescinded Tuesday evening.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District downgraded the order to an evacuation alert for the north side of the lake and Three Valley Gap Chateau. However, a single property at at 8271 Trans-Canada Highway remains on evacuation order.

Residents or visitors may return to the alert area, but must remain ready to leave again on short notice.

Meanwhile, the Shuswap Emergency Program reported Tuesday evening that it had been a good day at the Emergency Operations Centre in Salmon Arm.

Evacuation orders were also rescinded in the District of Sicamous earlier in the day.

"Cooler weather is helping with fire efforts on all the fires we are monitoring in the Shuswap," the SEP reported.

"BC Wildfire Service is now bringing in a full incident command team to Salmon Arm to assist with co-ordination and delivery of firefighting efforts on all our fires."

With more rain early this morning across the region, skies were somewhat clearer Wednesday morning.