BC announces 742 new coronavirus cases, 395 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 742 new coronaviruses, including 395 in the Interior Health region, over the past four days.

The new cases brings B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 150,631, although just 1,544 remain active. There are now 847 actives cases in the Interior Health region.

There are 53 individuals in hospital and 19 are in intensive care across B.C.

The new cases were confirmed over the long weekend as follows:

July 30-31: 160 new cases

July 31-Aug. 1: 196 new cases

Aug. 1-2: 185 new cases

Aug. 2-3: 201 new cases

There was one new COVID-19 related death confirmed over that period in Vancouver Coastal Health.

As of Tuesday, 81.4 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 67.3 per cent received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

165 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 348

115 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 212

395 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 847

24 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 43

42 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 85