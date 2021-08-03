Good progress on Michaud Creek wildfire near Edgewood

Photo: BCWS

The Michaud Creek wildfire south of Edgewood has grown to 8,847 hectares in size.

Crews report reduced fire activity on the fire line. However, conditions could change quickly, the BC Wildfire Service reports.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay lifted an evacuation alert in the vicinity of the fire on Monday.

Good progress is reported on the control line to the north of the wildfire.

Crews have established pumps and water hose from the lake and continue to work toward the west.

Firefighters continue to look for and extinguish spot fires across Johnson Creek with water and hose, along with helicopter assistance as visibility allows.

Crews have also begun to establish a guard line south of Michaud Creek.

The majority of the fire has been inaccessible for helicopters due to smoke conditions; however, the wildfire is being monitored by satellite imagery. Planned control lines will be constructed as soon as conditions allow, with heavy equipment and planned ignition where possible.



A 15-person team from Alberta is assisting on the fire, based out of Nakusp.