BC Wildfire Service crews can't accept donations of any kind

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service has sent out a statement regarding donations and online fundraising for firefighters battling the Trozzo Creek Wildfire, north of Nelson B.C.

"BCWS is aware of several requests for donations and online fundraising pages soliciting donations to buy masks and other personal protective equipment for firefighters on the Trozzo Creek Wildfire. Although the BC Wildfire Service appreciates the sentiment behind these offers, there is no need for additional supplies and we are not able to accept donations of any type."

The news release indicates all BCWS personnel and contractors are provided personal protective equipment related to their jobs and COVID-19 related supplies.

"Please be wary of online requests of this nature as they are unsolicited by the BC Wildfire Service and any donations made cannot be accepted. We appreciate your understanding and support."

As an alternative to making donations, the BCWS says the best way is just to say thank you, "if you are looking for a way to actively support crews and personnel we encourage you to post signs thanking them for their work."