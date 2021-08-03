Evacuation order for Fauquier reduced to an alert for most residents

Photo: BCWS

An evacuation order for the Octopus Creek wildfire south of Fauquier has been mostly reduced to an evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay made the move Tuesday. However, 16 properties south of approximately the 15.5-kilometre mark on Applegrove Road remain on evacuation order.

One hundred and fifty-two properties have been reduced to an evacuation alert. This means residents can return to their properties, but must be prepared to leave on short notice should conditions change.

The fire continues to be listed at an estimated 18,337 hectares in size.

Fires in the Arrow Lake Complex received rain Monday night, and the area has a 30 per cent chance of showers/thundershowers this afternoon and evening.

However, significant rainfall is needed to improve conditions.

The BC Wildfire Service reports construction of the north flank line has been very successful. Firefighters and heavy equipment will continue to reinforce the control line.

A small spot fire was located on the east flank near Mista Peak. It's estimated to be 0.2 hectares in size and being actioned by firefighters.

Heavy equipment and crews at the east flank on Koch Creek are making good progress establishing control lines in the valley.